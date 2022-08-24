Odisha: Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2022 announced

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Wednesday announced the winners of the Biju Patnaik Sports Award 2022.

The list of the awardees and categories are as follows:

Former Cricketer Debasis Mohanty has been awarded this year for the Biju Patnaik sports award for lifetime achievement in promotion of sports and games, for his selfless participation and achievement in the game of cricket.

Likewise, Odia weightlifter Jhili Dalabehera who bagged the bronze medal in the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) of Junior & Senior National Weightlifting event has been nominated for Biju Patnaik sports award for outstanding performance in sports and games.

Besides, Sriyanka Sadangi who bagged silver medal for shooting also got nominated for the award under the same category for her magnificent performance in the sport of shooting.

Biju Patnaik sports award for excellence in coaching in sports for this year will be awarded to Bishnu Prasad Mishra for his excellent contribution in athletic coaching.

Similarly, Benudhar Das has been chosen for the Biju Patnaik sports award for excellence in sports journalism.

It is to be noted that, last award under this category was cancelled.

Lastly, Biju Patnaik sports award for best contribution to promotion of sports and games has been awarded to Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP), SAIL.

The awardees will be given the Biju Patnaik Sports Award by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik on the occassion of National Sports day on 29th August 2022.

It is noteworthy that, the National Sports Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of hockey player Major Dhyan Chand.