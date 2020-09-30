Odisha: Bhubaneswar COVID testing crosses 2.5 lakh mark

Bhubaneswar: At a time when the awareness among citizens have gone up manifolds to undergo testing for COVID-19, the city limits under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has surpassed 2.5 lakh mark in testing by last night.

The civic body has introduced testing for COVID-19 since last March and by September 29 the number has reached 2,54,160 out of which 77,817 tests were done under RT-PCR, 86,462 under Rapid Antigen, 627 under TruNaat and 5,042 under antibody tests to know the spread within the community.

While by September 9 the test number was 1.52 lakh after 20 days the number rose up to 2.54 lakh. However, through this process under the Government facilities 2,15,003 have undergone testing for COVID-19 under the private facilities 84,212 were covered. Within the last seven days starting September 23, 5,652, 4,795, 5,064, 4,995, 3,945, 5,087 and 5,162 were tested at various centres across the State Capital respectively.

It can be mentioned here that while the testing numbers remain high to maintain a pattern the private and government facility are uploading the data on day-to-day basis on the portal of the Regional Medical Research Centre of Indian Council of Medical Research so that the data is referred to by the contact tracing unit of BMC COVID-19 Control Room.

In order to update people on the COVID-19 awareness and sensitizing the citizens on wearing of masks, regular washing of hands, keeping hygiene, physical distancing and avoiding crowding at market places and shops the civic body has also started an IEC campaign through print, electronic and social media, vehicles with public announcement system and organizing community-level meetings.