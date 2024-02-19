Odisha Bhogarai MLA Ananta Das critical, hospitalized

Balasore: Bhogarai MLA Ananta Das is said to, be critical and has been admitted to the hospital said reliable reports in this regard. Further reports suggest that he has been admitted to the ICU of Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital in Balasore.

The entire incident happened on late on Sunday evening, said sources. It is further worth mentioning that the MLA was rushed to the hospital after he complained breathing difficulty.

Two senior doctors are treating the MLA informed the Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Dr. Dulalsen Jagaddev. MLA Ananta Das is around 83-year-old and has been keeping unwell for the last few days, further reports said.