Odisha: Bharat Bandh To Affect Various Sectors Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Bharat Bandh on Wednesday is expected to affect normal life in Odisha as several political parties and labour organizations prepare to participate in the strike.

Services at several bank branches and ATMs could be affected tomorrow as thousands of bank employees have threatened to sit on a day-long strike.

Over 10 trade unions will participate in a nationwide strike tomorrow to protest against the Centre’s “anti-people” policies.

The unions that will join the strike include INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and several sectoral independent federations & associations.

Auto-rickshaw and taxi might stay off road across Odisha during the Bandh.

Schools and educational institutions might remain closed tomorrow.

The Commissionerate Police has taken a number of precautions for a hassle free day. According to the information given by DCP Anup Sahoo, police personnel shall be appointed at all the major squares in Bhubaneswar.

Policemen shall be deployed in government offices. Vandalism of any kind shall be prevented.

School buses shall be given adequate protection. Steps shall be taken to ensure smooth communication and train services.

15 platoons police shall be deployed. All government offices shall be given extra protection.