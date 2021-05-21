Bhadrak: A preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate Bhadrak in view of possible cyclone which is slated to hit Odisha on May 23-24.

The Additional District Magistrate (General), Additional District Magistrate (Revenue), Additional Project Director, Sub- Collector attended the meeting through virtual mode.

Shelters and rescue operations in the affected areas were discussed with private organizations in Chandbali, Basudebpur and Tihidi areas.

It is noteworthy that, Bay of Bengal has geared up to breed a low pressure system around May 22 said the Regional Meteorological Centre situated here at Bhubaneswar.

The MeT department added that after its formation, the low-pressure area in Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24.

The fishermen have been warned in advance. They have been asked not to venture into the sea from May 23 onwards.

As per the direction of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik all the districts have already started their preparations.

They will take all necessary precautions to avoid any loss of life or property informed the Special Relief Commissioner.