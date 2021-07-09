Odisha: BEO violates COVID guidelines, dances to Sambalpuri songs

Malkangiri: Government officials are expected to follow the Covid guideline before advising the general public. However, a video from Malkangiri district of Odisha has gone viral where a Block Education Officer (BEO) is seen dancing to Sambalpuri songs by violating guidelines imposed to contain spread of Coronavirus.

In the video, the BEO of Kudumulugumma Block, Gayatri Devi is seen dancing to Sambalpuri songs without mask along with her colleagues and that too at the government Guest House.

Though the exact date when the video was filmed is yet to be known, it is has been claimed that the video has been shot during the imposition of Covid rules across the State.

With an aim to know the truth about the viral video, we repeatedly contacted the BEO but did not get any response from her.