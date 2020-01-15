Odisha : Begunia SI suspended for demanding bribe

Bhubaneswar: Khordha SP Pratap Swain on Wednesday suspended a Sub-Inspector (SI) of police with immediate effect for allegedly demanding bribe from the family members of a youth.

The suspended SI, identified as Sujata Pallei, was posted at Begunia police station in Odisha’s Khordha district.

The move came after an audio tape of the officer demanding bribe from the family members of a youth went viral on social media.

In the audio tape, the lady cop was allegedly heard demanding bribe failing which she would make a stronger case against the said youth.

According to reports, a youth along with his friend had visited Dakhinparikheta village under Begunia police limits one fine evening and blew horn of his bike near a pond in the vallge, indicating his girlfriend to come out.

However, the villagers detained two youths and thrashed them mercilessly after tying them to a pole in the village. Subsequently, they lodged complaints against the youths at Begunia police station.

Later, the woman SI allegedly demanded bribe to the mother of one of the youths and threatened to make a stronger case.