Odisha: Begunia MLA Rajendra Sahoo Visits flood hit area by Swimming

Khordha : In a rare incident an MLA was seen visiting flood hit areas by swimming along the logged water.

People have praised this noble gesture of Begunia MLA Rajendra Sahoo who visited the flood affected areas today by swimming in the flood water in Khordha district of Odisha.

According to reports, Atri, the famous hot spring in Odisha’s Khordha district has been submerged with flood water.

At this juncture the MLA was seen swimming his way to the nearby flood affected areas to take stock of the situation.

Not only this, but many farm lands have also affected after being submerged with flood water. Apart from that, waterlogging has been witnessed in many areas of the district. And it has resulted in huge crop damage.