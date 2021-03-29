Odisha: BDO’s Son Drowns While Taking Bath After Celebrating Holi

By WCE 3

Sonepur: Celebration of Holi festival turned tragic for a Block Development Officer (BDO) in Sonepur district of Odisha as his minor son died after drowning while bathing at a canal after playing Holi today.

According to reports, BDO Judhistir Meher’s 16-year-old son named Sumit Meher went to the Mahanadi River to bathe with his friends at after celebrating Holi.

However, he slipped into the deep water of the river. Some locals who noticed him rescued him and rushed him to Sonepur district headquarters hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, doctors who attended him at the hospital declared him brought dead.

