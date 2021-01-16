Odisha BDO and JE Suspended Over Irregularities In Toilet Construction Under Swachh Bharat Mission

Nabarangpur: The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department on Friday suspended Jharigaon BDO and JE Debendra Bahadur Singh Dharua and Sunil Samal on charges of irregularities in toilet construction under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

On the directions of Nabarangpur Collector Dr Ajit Kumar Mishra, Nabarangpur DRDA Project Director Ramakant Nayak had investigated the incident and submitted a report.

The Government have placed duo Debendra Bahadur Singh Dharua BDO  and JE Sunil Samal of Jharigaon block under suspension with immediate effect in contemplation of disciplinary proceedings,

During the period of suspension, both the employees shall not leave their office without the prior permission of their seniors.

 

 

