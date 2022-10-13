Odisha: BDA launches eviction drive at Trahi Achyuta Ashram Mouza

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has launched eviction drive at the Trahi Achyuta Ashram Mouza in Odisha. The eviction drive is underway at the Trahi Achyuta Nagar, a residential colony in the Ashram premises.

As per reports, eviction drive by BDA is underway in the Trahi Achyuta Ashram under which some of the plots will be demolished by using bulldozer.

Reportedly, nine numbers of illegal plots have been identified in the premises of the Trahi Achyuta Nagar in Jhinti sasan in Bhubaneswar that will be evicted. These illegally constructed houses are being demolished by BDA.

The eviction drive is undergoing at the Ashram in the presence of police, officers of the local administration and several BDA officials.

On the other hand, the eviction drive has faced mild protest, as some locals including women have opposed the drive led by the BDA at Trahi Achyuta Ashram Mouza.