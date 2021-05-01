Bhubaneswar: The deadly Covid 19 has claimed life of another journalist of Odisha. Senior journalist Pritiman Mohapatra succumbed to Covid 19 on Saturday in Bhubaneswar of Odisha. He was 46. It is to be noted that six journalists of the State have succumbed to the deadly disease in the last four days.

Mohapatra was a senior journalist with the Times of India, Bhubaneswar edition. He was admitted to the the Blue Wheel Hospital for the last 15 days after detected positive for Covid 19.

During his journalistic career spanning over two decades he has worked in Sun Times, OTV, New Indian Express, Deccan Chronicle and Times of India. He was in charge of the City edition of Times of India.

His wife too has tested positive for Covid-19 and is under treatment.

