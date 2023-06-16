Odisha-based Senior IPS officer gets 3-year jail for sexual harassment case

Odisha-based senior Indian Police Service officer was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years by a  local court in Tamil Nadu.

By Deepa Sharma

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based senior Indian Police Service officer was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years by a  local court in Villupuram on Friday. He was suspended from his post earlier.

The suspended IPS has been identified as Rajesh Das. He was convicted in a sexual harassment case.

According to reports, the former ADGP was charged with sexually harassing a junior woman police official based on her complaint in early 2021. Following the conviction, the court awarded Das three years imprisonment and also levied a fine of Rs 20,000 on him.

Earlier, Das was booked for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code and also under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Women Harassment Act.

