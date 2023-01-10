Odisha based Sculptor creates miniature hockey trophy inside a bottle, pencil nib

Bhubaneswar: Odisha-based miniature artist and sculptor L Eswar Rao from Jatani has created a unique World Cup Hockey trophy inside a glass bottle and pencil nib.

The miniature artist L Eswar Rao is based in Gopinathpur near Hatabazar area of Jatni block in Khurda of Odisha.

The artist has created this unique Hockey trophy to commemorate the Men’s World Cup Hockey trophy. The matches are scheduled to be played from January 13 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

He has created this miniature art to mark the ongoing hockey craze and festivities all over Odisha. The theme of his piece of mesmerizing art form is, “all the best to all teams”.

The height of the sculpture is 4 and a half inches and the length is 2 inches. Another unique and astounding feature of this art form is that it has been placed inside a 750 ml glass bottle.

The main materials used in this art form is clay, glitters and glass. This took a time-span of eight (8) days to be completed informed miniature artist L Eswar Rao, while interacting with KalingaTV.

This miniature artist has also created a unique pencil art of 0.5 inches on the occasion of the World Cup and has been highly praised. The art was that of a trophy on the nib of a pencil.

With these art forms miniature artist L Eswar Rao further said that he wishes that may team India lift the Hockey cup and make a name in the international Hockey circuit.

Earlier during Dussehra this miniature sculptor had created a Durga statue inside a glass bottle. It was indeed a unique miniature Durga in Odisha.

The height of the sculpture was 4 and a half inches and the length is 3 inches. Another unique and astounding feature of this art form is that it has been placed inside a 750 ml glass bottle.

It is noteworthy that Rao has mesmerised people earlier with his art work. Earlier he had made sculpture of a woman on a pencil nib to mark the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’.

It seems unbelievable to think that on the tip of a pencil a sculpture can be created. But Rao had perfectly carved the woman.

Rao had created the sculpture in order to spread awareness about women empowerment, women safety and women’s rights in the present Indian society.