Odisha-based scientist Ajit Kumar Mohanty appointed chairman of Atomic Energy Commission

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: In yet another proud achievement and moment of pride for the people of Odisha, Ajit Kumar Mohanty has been appointed as the Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Ajit Kumar Mohanty, Director, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARG) as Secretary, Department of Atomic Energy.

He has also been appointed as the Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission for a tenure of up to the age of 66 years that is till October 10, 2025 or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

Advertisement

As another proud moment for the people of Odisha, earlier on April 28, 2023 the government of India had appointed Odisha-based insurance professional Siddhartha Mohanty as the Chairman of LIC on Friday.

Siddhartha Mohanty has been appointed as the chairman of the state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIFI.NS) for two years.

According to reports, Mohanty who was one of the four managing directors at LIC, was named as the chairman in March. He was the MD and CEO of LIC Housing Finance corporation prior to being appointed as the chairman.

The decision to appoint Mohanty as the LIC chairman was taken by the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) headed by PM Narendra Modi.

Siddhartha Mohanty joined LIC in 1985 as a direct recruit officer. He was the Senior Divisional Manager in charge of Raipur and Cuttack divisions of LIC, said sources.