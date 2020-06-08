Rairangpur: Popular Santali singer Basen Murmu passed away on Monday at a young age of only 33 years. A pall of gloom descended in the Tribal Film industry with the untimely demise of the renowned singer.

Basen was born in Barajiani village in Bijatala block of the tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Though there was no prior symptom of any disease, he experienced acute pain today morning. Accordingly, he was immediately shifted to the Divisional Hospital in Rairangpur where the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Basen has lent his voice to hundreds of popular songs in tribal films. His contribution to the Santhali film industry is immense. The sad demise of the renowned singer has left an irreparable loss to the film fraternity of Santhali film industry.