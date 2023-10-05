Odisha-based miniature artist craves smallest World Cup trophy on turmeric

Bhubaneswar: With the ICC Cricket World Cup fever set to grip the nation, an Odisha-based miniature artist, L Eswar Rao, has chosen a unique way to express his love for the game.

With the cricketing tournament begun on October 5th (today), Rao has crafted the Wolrd Cup trophy on a turmeric, as a tribute to the Indian team. It took two days to complete the trophy from bottom to top.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, I thought that making this World Cup trophy a bit different, so I have crafted smallest ‘1 Inch’ a ‘World Cup’ trophy using turmeric. I took me two days to complete from top to bottom.

“Making the World Cup trophy is difficult as all the three stumps should be visible and ball needs to be on top. We needs sharp tools to shape the art and make it visible in smallest size,” Rao said.

Rao, who hails from Jatni village, also used the opportunity to extend good wishes for Indian team. “Its a proud moment for Indian that World Cup is being played in India, and I wish the Indian team all the best for upcoming matches, Rao said.