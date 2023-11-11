Odisha-based fake journalist issued notice by Mangalabag police

Cuttack: An Odisha based fake journalist has been issued a notice by the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack city of Odisha.

It has been alleged that the Odisha-based fake journalist entered the Mangalabag police station in Cuttack city forcibly and created a ruckus. Further the police added that the fake journalist also entered into a verbal duel with one of the policemen at the police station.

The police allegedly issued a notice to the fake journalist under Section 41 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973 which contains the conditions for when police may arrest without warrant.

It has been further added that, the media house to which the journalist belongs is not registered informed the Mangalabag police. The information regarding this case was given by the DCP of Cuttack Pinak Mishra.

