Bhubaneswar: Ollywood comedian Guddu has been tested positive for Covid today, the novel coronavirus seems to be affecting people from almost all walks of life in recent times.

According to reports, Guddu is currently being treated at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Gudu said, “I felt of fever in evening since days. On Tuesday evening, while I developed a high fever and chest pain”

He added,” I informed the government hospital… Later, I went a private hospital”.

Sources say he is now under treatment at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.