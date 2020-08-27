Odisha Based Comedian Suman Nayak (Guddu) Tests Covid Positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Ollywood comedian Guddu has been tested positive for Covid today, the novel coronavirus seems to be affecting people from almost all walks of life in recent times.

According to reports, Guddu is currently being treated at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Gudu said, “I felt of fever in evening since days. On Tuesday evening, while I developed a high fever and chest pain”

He added,” I informed the government hospital…  Later, I went a private hospital”.

Sources say he is now under treatment at a  private hospital in  Bhubaneswar.

You might also like
State

Alleged Bhubaneswar Link In Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case!

State

Ichapur Police Seizes 61 Kg Of Silver Bars, Arrest 3

Entertainment

Rhea fed poison to my son Sushant, is his murderer, alleges KK Singh in new video

State

Aditya Dash Death Case Odisha; Wife Bidyashree Undergoes Lie Detection Test

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7