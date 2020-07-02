Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday banned the entry of visitors to Lok Seva Bhawan (the State Secretariat) and three other government offices till July 31. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure in view of the swift rise of COVID19 cases in the State capital city.

Apart from the State Secretariat, the other government offices which will be out of bounds for visitors till July 31 are Kharavel Bhawan, Krushi Bhawan and Rajib Bhawan.

All the passes issued to visitors for these offices have been temporarily suspended.

“Any request for entry of outsiders and for such pass holders will only be entertainment on the request received from the office of the Secretaries of the concerned Department to the Special Secretary of the Home department,” said a notice issued by the Home Department of the State government.

Till now the Coronavirus positive number under the Bhubaneswar Municipality Corporation (BMC) stands at 332.