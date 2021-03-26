Bangiriposi: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials in the state, the Balasore Division Vigilance sleuths today arrested Tehsildar of Bangiriposi for demanding and accepting illegal gratification in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Abhimanyu Panda.

As per reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Panda, the Tehsildar of Bangiriposi, the officers of Vigilance Balasore Division had kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Panda.

Accordingly, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him near Naharpatna junction under Sadar PS, Balasore at 5 pm, when he was proceeding from Bangiriposti to Balasore in a hired Bolero vehicle. During interception, a sum of Rs. 2,56,505 was found from his possession for which he could not provide a satisfactory reason.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance lodged a case under sections 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Ammendment) Act, 2018 against Abhimanyu Panda, Tahsildar, Bangiriposti, Dist. Mayurbhanj.