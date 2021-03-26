Odisha: Bangiriposi Tehsildar in Vigilance net

By WCE 5
Bangiriposi Tehsildar in vigilance net

Bangiriposi: Tightening the noose around the necks of corrupt officials in the state, the Balasore Division Vigilance sleuths today arrested Tehsildar of Bangiriposi for demanding and accepting illegal gratification in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

The accused has been identified as Abhimanyu Panda.

As per reports, on receipt of reliable information regarding collection of huge cash by Panda, the Tehsildar of Bangiriposi, the officers of Vigilance Balasore Division had kept a close watch over the movement and activities of Panda.

Accordingly, the Vigilance sleuths intercepted him near Naharpatna junction under Sadar PS, Balasore at 5 pm, when he was proceeding from Bangiriposti to Balasore in a hired Bolero vehicle. During interception, a sum of Rs. 2,56,505 was found from his possession for which he could not provide a satisfactory reason.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance lodged a case under sections 13 (2) read with 13 (1)(b) of Prevention of Corruption (Ammendment) Act, 2018 against Abhimanyu Panda, Tahsildar, Bangiriposti, Dist. Mayurbhanj.

You might also like
State

These 3 Odisha Districts To Experience Heat Wave

Business

Fuel Price Remains Same In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check Rates of Diesel And Petrol

Business

Gold Price Decreases In Bhubaneswar On Saturday, Check 22 Carat And 24 Carat Gold…

State

Odisha To Co-Host AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.