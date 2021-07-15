Odisha Bandh: Left Parties, Congress Protest Against Hike In Fuel Prices

Bhubaneswar: The Left parties along with Congress has called for a six hour Odisha Bandh today against the hike in fuel prices and essential commodities. The Bandh has begun from 6 am today.

The Bandh has been called by the Left parties including the CPI, CPI (M), CPI-M Liberation. It will be effective across the state till 12 noon.

Earlier the left party members had informed that the vehicles will have to stay off the roads and other business establishments will also remain shut during the period.

The party members were seen blocking roads and sitting in protest at various important points in Bhubaneswar including Master Canteen square and Railway Station from morning 6 am.

Meanwhile, the Congress party in Odisha has also launched 10-day state-wide protests against the hike in the prices of fuel from July 7. The protest will continue till July 17. The congress workers have urged consumers not to buy petrol and diesel on July 15 as a mark of protest against the hike in the prices.

Also Read: Left Parties Call For Odisha Bandh On July 15 Over Fuel Price Hike