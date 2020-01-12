Baliyatra

Odisha: Baliyatra River Front Improvement Project Starts Today

By KalingaTV Bureau

Cuttack: The beautification drive of the Mahanadi river front has started today, it is nicknamed the  Balijatra Riverfront Improvement Project or “BARFI”. It is good news for the residents of the Millennium City, a reason to rejoice.

The proposal includes setting up of musical fountain, light system, garden, footpath, coffee bar, lavatory, ticket counter and arrangement of special galleries.

The drive will involve 400 acres of land which will involve beautification and development of the area.

The development will be in a phased manner in accordance to the blue-print made by the district authorities of the Government.

Around 50 students had participated in the development of the project as eco observers and had subsequently submitted reports to the authorities.

The project spreads from Cantonment Police Station to Jobra Maritime Museum.

