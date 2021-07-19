Odisha: Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath and siblings in Puri, Detail schedule here

Puri: The famous Bahuda Yatra, the return journey of Lord Jagannath and His siblings in Puri of Odisha will be observed tomorrow, on Tuesday amid Covid restrictions. The Niti Prashasak released the detailed schedule of Bahuda Yatra today.

As per the schedule, the ritual will begin with Mangala Alati at 4 am in the morning of July 20 (Tuesday) followed by Mailama at 4.15 am. The Tadapa Lagi and Rosha Homa rituals will be held at 4.30 am while the Abakasha will be at 5 am.

Surya puja will be at 5.15 am followed by Dwarapala puja at 5.30 am. The Gopala ballava and Sakala Dhupa (Khechudi bhoga) will be in between 5.45 to 6.45 am while the Senapata lagi will be in between 7 am to 11.30 am.

The Mangalarpana will be at 11.45 am. The Bahuda pahandi will commence from 12 noon to 2.30 pm. The chhera panhara ritual will be in between 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The charamalaphita and Ghoda lagiba (fixing of the wooden horses) will be in between 3 pm to 4 pm following which the pulling of the chariots will begin at 4 pm.

After reaching of the chariots at Srimandira other rituals will be held.