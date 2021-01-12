Odisha Bags Two National Awards For JAGA Mission, Piped Water Supply Scheme

By WCE 3
Odisha Bags Two National Awards For JAGA Mission And Piped Water Supply Scheme

Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha, that the State has got two national awards for its JAGA Mission and Piped Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday.

The State government received the two national awards at the 2nd Edition of Janaagraha City Governance Award ceremony which was presided by Hardeep Singh Pur, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Department virtually.

While the JAGA Mission of the Housing and Urban Development Department of Odisha won the Best State Award, the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) won the Best Civic Agency Award for universal access to the piped water supply.

Odisha won the awards by competing with 54 applicants from 17 States.

You might also like
State

Shocking! Youth burnt alive in Angul district of Odisha

State

Odisha CM announces waiver of fees for BSE conducted Matric exam 2021

State

PM Modi Hails Odisha Girl Maithili Jena, Urges Everyone To Listen To Her Speech

State

Sulia Jatra to be held on January 19, Animal sacrifice to continue

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.