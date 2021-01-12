Bhubaneswar: It is a matter of great pride for the people of entire Odisha, that the State has got two national awards for its JAGA Mission and Piped Water Supply Scheme on Tuesday.

The State government received the two national awards at the 2nd Edition of Janaagraha City Governance Award ceremony which was presided by Hardeep Singh Pur, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Department virtually.

While the JAGA Mission of the Housing and Urban Development Department of Odisha won the Best State Award, the Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) won the Best Civic Agency Award for universal access to the piped water supply.

Odisha won the awards by competing with 54 applicants from 17 States.