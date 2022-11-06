Odisha: Badamba tahsildar’s car set on fire by miscreants

Narsinghpur: The car of the Badamba tahsildar has been burnt down by miscreants in Narsinghpur block of Cuttack district in Odisha.

According to reports, the miscreants had come in a black bike, that is a Pulsar. There were as many as three miscreants who committed the offence.

The details as to why the offence was done, the identity of the miscreants and the reason of the crime is yet to be known.

The Badamba police has reached the spot and is investigating into the matter.