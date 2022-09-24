Odisha: Bada Osha at Dhabaleshwar Pitha on November 6

Cuttack: The famous panchuka brata will be observed in the Dhabaleshwar pitha in Cuttack district of Odisha from 4th November to 8th November. And the Bada Osha will be held on November 6.

A preparatory meeting was held in this context chaired by Bijay Kumar Khandayatray, Additional District Magistrate of Cuttack. In the meeting health services, sanitation, traffic arrangement and security arrangement was discussed.

The levy for the hanging bridge has been enhanced to Rs 5 from this year. Also, ferry boat will be operated from the Mancheshwar side. It has also been decided that abundant police force will be deployed to ensure tight security arrangement.

On Bada Osha, ‘Gaja Pitha’, made of rice flour, jaggery, cardamom and coconut is offered to the deity.