Odisha: AYUSH director arrested in Woman employee sexual harassment charges

Bhubaneswar: AYUSH director Bibhu Prasad Sarangi who was accused of sexual harassment by a woman employee of his office in Bhubaneswar was arrested on Thursday by Mahila Thana police in the capital city of Odisha. After interrogation of about 5 hours he was arrested.

After getting entangled in the case he had also filed a counter case in the matter and investigation was going on.

It is to be noted that an employee of his office had filed a complaint against the AYUSH director earlier this week alleging sexual abuse. She had mentioned that the director had sent her obscene texts and videos on WhatsApp.

A case had been lodged against Sarangi under section 354 of IPC an section 67 of the IT Act.