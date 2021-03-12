Odisha; Atithi App Launched By Commissionerate Police To Nab Culprits

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police has launched a new app called ‘Atithi’  to track guests in hotels of the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cutack.

Through this app, the police will collect all required information about hotels and guests in the twin city.

All the hotel owners will give information to the police in accordance with the The Sarai Act of 1867.

The information will be provided in electronic format. The information shall be safe with the police. It will not be made public.

The directive to submit information shall be issued to all the guest house and  lodges in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

Since regular crimes are being committed by people living as guests in various hotels the above measure has been taken by the Commissionerate Police.

 

