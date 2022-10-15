Odisha athlete Sabita Toppo clinches silver at Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022

Bhubaneswar: Odisha athlete Sabita Toppo has clinched a silver medal in 100m hurdles clocking 14.17s, at the 4th Asian Youth Athletics Championships in Kuwait.

Sabita has been receiving training at Odisha’s Reliance Foundation Athletics HPC. She won gold in 100m hurdles at National Youth (U-18) Athletics meet that took place in Bhopal last month.

The Asian Youth Athletics Championships 2022 commenced from October 13 and will continue till October 16 in Kuwait. A 35-member Indian contingent is representing the Indian Youth Athletics team (U-18) at the event in Kuwait. This is the fourth edition of the Asian Youth Athletics Championship.

India has won a total of 54 medals in the championship. It has four Championship records with China holding the majority share with 22 records.