Athagarh: In view of the rising cases of Covid-19, the Cuttack district administration has declared Athagarh Sub-division as containment zone.

“After examining the present increasing trend of COVID+ve cases in Athagarh Sub-Division, the entire area is declared as Containment Zone with effect from 13-07-2020 with detail guideline as attached,” said the administration in its Twitter handle.

The administration have also barred the entry of the people from other districts and state to the Athagarh Sub-division (Athagarh, Tigiria, Badamba and Narasinghapur block of the district).

Without prior permission of the Tahsildar-cum-incident commander/IICs no-one is allowed to enter the Sub-division.

Persons carrying essential commodities, medicines may be allowed to enter the Athagarh Sub-Division. The health condition of the persons coming from other district/state to Athagarh Sub-division will be screened by the Surveillance team.

The detailed history of the persons coming from other district/state to Athagarh sub-division shall be recorded in separate register with their address and contact number. All the commuters in the vehicle have to maintain social distancing of two metres and wear masks.

Hand-sanitiser must be provided to the commuters at the time of signature in the register.

The Tahsildar-cum-incident commanders and the local IIC’s of the police station should deploy their ministerial staff round the clock 24*7 for maintaining such register.