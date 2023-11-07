Odisha: Assistant Teacher and Anganwadi Worker convicted in forgery case

Keonjhar: Nagesh Kumar Mahakud, Assistant Teacher of Raghunathswar High School in Keonjhar and Lilabati Mohanta, the Anganwadi Worker of Chaka of Keonjhar Sadar, were convicted by the Court of SDJM, Balasore in a forgery case.

Both of them were charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a case vide SDJM, Balasore TR No.363/2019 U/s 420/468/471/34 IPC.

Nagesh was found guilty for issuing transfer certificate by changing the date of birth of Lilabati Mohanta and putting the seal of Headmaster of the school.

The court convicted and sentenced accused Nagesh to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 1 year and fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 468 IPC.

The court also sentenced Lilabati to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 1 year and payment of fine of Rs 10,000 and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 471 IPC.

The Court further sentenced Lilabati Mohanta, Anganwadi Worker to undergo simple imprisonment for a period of 2 years and payment of fine of Rs 10,000/- and in default of payment of fine, to undergo further simple imprisonment for a period of 2 months more for the offence U/s 420 IPC. Both the sentences are to run concurrently.

Odisha Vigilance will now move the competent authority for dismissal of the Assistant Teacher and the Anganwadi Worker from service following their conviction.

Ganeswar Behera, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Balasore Division, had investigated the case and Gayatri Das, Addl. P.P, SDJM Court, Balasore conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

