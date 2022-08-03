Odisha: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police Caught In Vigilance Net

By WCE 2
odisha police under vigilance net
Odisha Vigilance Raid

Khurda: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police, Balipatna Police Station in Khurda has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The officer has been identified as Puspalata Paikaray.

Paikaray has been arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5000/- from the complainant of a case registered in 2020 at the PS, in which Paikray is the Investigating Officer.

The demand was for adding stringent penal sections and filing chargesheet in the case. The bribe amount of Rs 5000/- has been recovered from Smt Paikaray and seized.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Paikaray.

Detailed report awaited.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Mother-Son Duo Stuck In Middle Of River In Rayagada

State

Leopard Skin Seized From Kandhamal Of Odisha, 1 Arrested

COVID 19

Govt panel recommends Corbevax as booster for adults vaccinated with Covishield,…

State

Jeypore To Bhubaneswar Flight Services Begin Today

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.