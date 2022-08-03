Odisha: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police Caught In Vigilance Net

Khurda: Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) of Police, Balipatna Police Station in Khurda has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance.

The officer has been identified as Puspalata Paikaray.

Paikaray has been arrested while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 5000/- from the complainant of a case registered in 2020 at the PS, in which Paikray is the Investigating Officer.

The demand was for adding stringent penal sections and filing chargesheet in the case. The bribe amount of Rs 5000/- has been recovered from Smt Paikaray and seized.

In this connection, Bhubaneswar Vigilance PS Case has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Paikaray.

Detailed report awaited.