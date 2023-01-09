Odisha: Assistant Soil Conservation officer Rayagada under vigilance scanner

Rayagada: On Januray 8 at night, Kishor Chandra Nayak, Asst. Soil Conservation officer, Rayagada was intercepted by a team of Odisha Vigilance.

While carrying suspected ill-gotten cash of Rs. 5,04,560/- (kept in a bag pack) near Aravninda School, Raygada on his way to his residential rented house at Raygada by his bullet Motor Cycle bearing regd No. OD 10M 3001 for which he could not account for satisfactorily. The cash was recovered from his possession and seized.

Soon after interception, during search of his rented residential house located near Mangala Mandir, Rayagada about 1KM away from the interception place, another cash of Rs. 6,30,000/- has been found. With this the total cash seizure comes to Rs 11,34,560/-

(1) his rented residential house located near Mangala Mandir, Rayagada.

(2) his wife’s residence at Patrapada Kishor Vihar, Lane-2, PS-Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar and

(3) parental house located at- Mantriguda, PS/Dist-Nabarangpur are being searched.

Detailed report follows.