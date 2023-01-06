Odisha: Assistant Revenue Inspector apprehended on bribery charges

Nabarangpur: Odisha Vigilance today arrested Jagdish Behera, the Assistant Revenue Inspector (ARI), in-charge RI of Sanamasigaon RI Circle under Nabarangpur Tahasil of Nabarangpur district on bribery charges today.

Behera was apprehended by the Vigilance while he was demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs.5,000 from a complainant for issuance of legal heir certificate in her favour.

Based on the complaint, a trap was laid today, wherein the accused ARI was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance in the residential house of the complainant at Sanamasigaon while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) from the complainant.

The entire bribe money was recovered from the possession of Behera and seized in presence of witnesses. Both hands wash of Behera gave positive chemical reactions, confirming acceptance and handling of bribe money by him.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential Government quarter of Behera at Nabarangpur and his office chamber at Sanamasigaon.

The accused ARI has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance PS Case No.01 dated 05.01.2023 U/s 7 PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered and is under investigation.