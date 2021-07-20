Odisha: Assistant Engineer, Engineering School Principal under Vigilance Scanner

Mayurbhanj/Jharsuguda: The vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raid on the houses of assistant engineer in Kuliana block of Mayurbhanj disrict and the principal of the Bhawanipatna Polytechnic engineering school, on charges of amassing properties disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The assistant engineer has been identified as Dhiraya Majhi and the Principal of the Bhawanipatna Polytechnic engineering school as Narayan Ray.

According to sources, several teams of the anti-corruption agency carried raid out four places including Majhi’s residence at the Baripada town and double storeyed Market complex at Kosta junction, Kuliana office, ancestral properties at Suliapada and Badasukriliakhola and his relatives residence at Badasahi in Mayurbhanj.

The exact amount of disproportionate assets that the Assistant Engineer had possessed will be ascertained only after completion of the raids.

In another case, Vigilance conducted simultaneous raids at the residence of Bhawanipatna Polytechnic Engineering principal in Jharsuguda.

The anti-corruption agency also conducted raid at 7 places including his residence near LN College in Jharsuguda and another house, MI office in Sundergarh where his wife works, residence at Kendrapara, official quarter at Bhawanipatna and Bhubaneswar.

Vigilance raid is still underway.