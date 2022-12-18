Odisha: Assistant Engineer arrested for possessing DA of 126% higher than his known sources of income

Rayagada: Dillip Kumar Sahu, the Assistant Engineer of Rayagada block in Gajapati district was arrested by Odisha Vigilance and forwarded to the Court of Special Judge of Vigilance in Berhampur for possession of disproportionate assets, which he could not account for satisfactorily.

In this connection, Berhampur Vigilance P.S. Case No.28 dated 18.12.2022 has been registered against Dillip Kumar Sahu and his spouse U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b)/12 PC Act, 1988 as amended by PC (Amendment) Act, 2018.

During house searches, the following movable and immovable assets were unearthed in the name of Dillip Kumar Sahu and his family members;

One 3 BHK flat at Spectrum Malati Residency in Gopabandhu Nagar, PS-Gosaninuagaon, Berhampur.

Share of parental house at Jyoti Nagar, Berhampur.

One single storeyed house at Vijaya Vihar, Berhampur.

12 plots in prime area in and around Berhampur.

Cash Rs.2.76 Lakhs.

Gold & silver ornaments, 1 two wheeler and household articles etc. worth over Rs 17.02 Lakhs.

After thorough search, inventory and further enquiry, the income, expenditure and assets of Dillip Kumar Sahu were calculated and he was found in possession of disproportionate assets which is 126% higher than his known sources of income. Investigation of the case is in progress.