Odisha: Assistant Agriculture Officer-cum-Fertilizer Inspector Under Vigilance Scanner

Bargarh: Assistant Agriculture Officer-cum-Fertilizer Inspector, of Paikmal in Bargarh district of Odisha under vigilance scanner.

The officer has been identified as Pranaya Kumar Mantry.

The officer has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs. 1,50,000/- from a fertilizer dealer threatening to cancel his fertilizer license otherwise.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches were launched at his residence in Shailashree Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

Parental house at Tigiria, Cuttack and office and quarter at Paikmal, Bargarh.

Further details awaited.