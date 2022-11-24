Odisha Assembly winter session: Oppositions raise lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s issue

Bhubaneswar: Odisha opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress raised the blackmailer Archana Nag’s issue during the winter session of the Odisha Assembly.

Opposition chief whip Mohan Majhi and senior Congress leader Narasingha Mishra targeted the State government over the issue and demanded Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s resignation.

“This kind of incident had never happened in Odisha. The matter has become a subject of discussion across the State. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) also has joined the probe and suggested an investigation by the Income Tax Department. Another central agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also has become part of the investigation,” said Narasingha Mishra.

“Several leaders and Ministers are involved in the case. Despite this the Chief Minister is not giving any statement over the issue. By not speaking a single word about the incident, he is saving them. Therefore, he must resign as he has no moral responsibility to stay on the post,” he demanded.

On the other hand, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which is probing the case reportedly filed a petition before the district judge court to produce prime accused Archana Nag and her husband Jagabandhu Chand before the court.

Sources said that the investigating agency is likely to seek permission from the court to take both Archana and Jagabandhu on remand after producing them before it.