Odisha assembly winter session: Appropriation Bill tabled, house adjourned sine die

Bhubaneswar: The Appropriation Bill was tabled during the Winter Session of the Odisha Assembly on Friday following which the house was adjourned sine die for an indefinite period.

The State Finance Minister presented the Appropriation Bill in the house today. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attended the session and thanked the members of the House for taking part in the winter session.

Later, Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha adjourned the house sine die for an indefinite period only after just 8 days of work.

Government chief whip Prashant Muduli had proposed to adjourn the house sine die which was supported by the ruling MLAs and approved by the Speaker.

The winter session of Odisha assembly started from November 24 with the address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal. It was slated to continue till December 31. There were 33 working days. However, it was adjourned sine die only after 8 days of work.

The first supplementary statement of expenditure for the year 2022-23 was presented on the first day of the winter session before the disruptions of the proceedings of the House over different issues like the farmers’, teachers’ and the lady blackmailer Archana Nag’s case.