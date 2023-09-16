Odisha Assembly Speaker elections to be held on September 22

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Speaker elections shall be held on September 22 instead of September 21, said reports on Saturday.

It is worth mentioning that the dates have been changed due to Nuakhai, said reliable reports. The elections shall start at 9:30 am, said sources.

According to reliable reports, the nomination filing is scheduled to be held on September 12. It is worth mentioning that the post of Speaker of the Odisha Assembly has been vacant after the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Further it is worth mentioning that the Monsoon session of state Assembly shall commence on September 22 and continue till October 4, 2023.