Odisha Assembly monsoon session to start on September 22

Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from September 22, it will continue till October 4.

The Odisha Assembly Speaker election will take place on Sept 21, said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the nomination filing is scheduled to be held on September 18. It is worth mentioning that the post of Speaker of the Odisha Assembly has been vacant after the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha.

The detailed schedule of the Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly is yet to be finalized, said reports on Thursday.