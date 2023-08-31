Odisha Assembly monsoon session to start on September 22

Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

By Sudeshna Panda
Odisha Assembly monsoon session
Bhubaneswar: The upcoming Monsoon session of Odisha Legislative Assembly will begin from September 22, it will continue till October 4.

The Odisha Assembly Speaker election will take place on Sept 21, said reliable reports on Thursday.

According to reliable reports, the nomination filing is scheduled to be held on September 18. It is worth mentioning that the post of Speaker of the Odisha Assembly has been vacant after the resignation of Bikram Keshari Arukha.

Further it is worth mentioning that the Monsoon session of state Assembly shall commence on September 22 and continue till October 4, 2023.

The detailed schedule of the Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly is yet to be finalized, said reports on Thursday.

