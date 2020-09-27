Indian Army Brigadier dies of Covid-19 in Kolkata

Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session: 136 persons including MLAs, Assembly staff and media persons test COVID positive

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as 136 persons including MLAs, Assembly staff and media persons have tested positive for COVID 19 ahead of Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session.

According to Assembly Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro, Covid test of as many as 757 people including MLAs, Assembly staff and media persons, who were slated to attend the Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, was conducted yesterday, out of which reports of 500 people have been received and 136 among them have tested positive for the virus.

Around 20 legislators underwent the test yesterday. However, the report of two MLAs including Debi Prasad Mishra and Pramila Mallik turned out to be positive, added the sources. Earlier too, Mishra had tested positive for coronavirus.

Several MLAs also went under the coronavirus test today and their reports are likely to come out tomorrow.

Only those media persons, Odisha Assembly staff and MLAs who test negative will be allowed to attend Monsoon Session of the State assembly, beginning from September 29.

