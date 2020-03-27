Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha on Friday suspended a Medical Officer for violating the COVID-19 guidelines.

Dr. Lalit Behera, Medical Officer, Zonal Dispensary, Odisha Legislative Assembly, Bhubaneswar, was placed under suspension with immediate effect, said the State health department.

Dr. Behera reportedly treated a 60-year-old patient with symptoms of coronavirus infection but didn’t report to the State government.

The 60-year-old man was tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night. He was the third COVID-19 infected person in the state.

On March 10, the man arrived here by a flight from New Delhi. Three days after his arrival in the city, he fell ill.

On March 16, He went to the Assembly dispensary and subsequently visited a private hospital’s OPD on March 21.

On March 23, he was admitted to the ICU of the private hospital with pneumonia and discharged on March 24.

He was admitted to Capital Hospital here on March 25. His sample was tested positive for coronavirus on March 26.