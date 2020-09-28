Deputy speaker

Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh tests positive for COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly, Rajani Kant Singh has tested positive for Covid-19, ahead of the monsoon session of the State Legislative Assembly.

Taking to the social media route, the Deputy Speaker on Monday informed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and he has been admitted at a COVID Hospital in the State Capital.

Singh also requested  those who have come in close contact with him in recent few days to get themselves tested.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to SUM COVID-19 Hospital, Bhubaneswar. As of now I have mild fever. With the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I wish to recover soon and continue to serve the people. I request each and everyone who have come in close contact with me in recent few days to get themselves tested. Jai Jagannath,” his Facebook page reads.

Around 40 legislators in Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19 so far.

The monsoon session of the State assembly is scheduled to commence from tomorrow.

