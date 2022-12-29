Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker narrowly escapes as his car meets with accident

Angul: Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh narrowly escaped as his car met with an accident near Panchamahala on NH-55 in Angul district today.

The road mishap took place when Singh’s car (OD02AR6006) was hit by a truck, which was going to Angul from Sambalpur.

The Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly was going in his car (OD02AR6006) to Bolong from Angul after attending an official program when the mishap occurred.

The Deputy Speaker went to his scheduled place in another vehicle following the accident.

Local police rushed to the spot and took both the vehicles to the police station. They also started an investigation to know under what circumstances the accident took place.