Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker narrowly escapes as his car meets with accident

The road mishap took place when Singh’s car (OD02AR6006) was hit by a truck, which was going to Angul from Sambalpur.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker's car accident

Angul: Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajani Kant Singh narrowly escaped as his car met with an accident near Panchamahala on NH-55 in Angul district today.

The road mishap took place when Singh’s car (OD02AR6006) was hit by a truck, which was going to Angul from Sambalpur.

Related News

Tragic accident kills man in Bhubaneswar’s Rasulgarh 

Speeding truck rams into a car and five bikes in Cuttack; 1…

Odisha assembly winter session: Appropriation Bill tabled,…

Odisha: Zero interest Mission Shakti loan for SHGs increased…

The Deputy Speaker of Odisha Assembly was going in his car (OD02AR6006) to Bolong from Angul after attending an official program when the mishap occurred.

The Deputy Speaker went to his scheduled place in another vehicle following the accident.

Local police rushed to the spot and took both the vehicles to the police station. They also started an investigation to know under what circumstances the accident took place.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.