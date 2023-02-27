Odisha Assembly Budget Session to resume after two days break

Bhubaneswar: The budget session of Odisha Assembly will resume from today after a break of two days.

At the beginning of the budget session, the opposition created ruckus over the Nab Das murder case. Folliwing this, rhe Chief Minister and Home Minister made a statement in the House on the issue.

The motion brought by the opposition was discussed. Everyone is speculating on what issue the opposition will raise today. On the other hand, the chief secretary of the government party said that the ruling party has accepted and discussed all the issues brought by the opposition party. A number of issues will come up in the budget discussions today.