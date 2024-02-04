Odisha Assembly Budget Session to begin tomorrow, all party meeting to be held today

Bhubaneswar: The budget session of Odisha Assembly, scheduled to begin tomorrow and shall continue till February 13, 2024, is likely to be stormy, with Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress planning to attack the ruling govt with several issues.



This will be last Budget session before the Assembly elections that is to be conducted in Apr-May, 2024. However, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said they are ready to face the opposition on the floor of the House.

On the other hand, all party-meeting is scheduled to be held today to conclude the last session of the assembly. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the assembly speaker Pramila Mallik.

The speaker is likely to seek co-operation from the ruling and opposition parties for smooth conduct of the house proceedings during the Budget session.

On the other hand, both the opposition parties BJP and Congress are gearing up to raise many issues in the assembly.