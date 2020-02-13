Bhubaneswar: The budget session of Odisha Assembly, scheduled to begin on Friday, is likely to be stormy, with Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress planning to corner the state government over several issues.

However, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) said they are ready to face the opposition on the floor of the House.

BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi said the party will raise a range of issues including the law and order situation, growing atrocities on women, farmers’ issue and irregularities in rural housing schemes.

BJP legislative party meeting was held on Thursday ahead of the Budget session of Assembly.

Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Narasingh Mishra said the Congress will demand discussion on deteriorating law and order in the state, prevailing corruption in the administration and farmers’ issues.

In order to counter the opposition, the ruling BJD on Thursday held its legislative party meeting.

“As far as the opposition is concerned, we are ready to face any question on the floor of the House,” said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

An all-party meeting convened by Odisha Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro was held on Thursday for smooth conduct of House proceedings during the Budget session.

The Budget session will continue till April 9 in two phases. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari is scheduled to present the annual Budget for 2020-21 on February 18.

Governor Ganeshi Lal will address the House on the first day of the session.

