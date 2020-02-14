Odisha Assembly Budget Session begins with Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal’s address

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Assembly Budget Session-2020 began with the address of Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal and amidst walkout by Congress MLAs today.

In his address to the House, the Governor touched several key achievements of the State Government and hailed it for implementing its public welfare schemes in most transparent manner.

“Showing its commitment to the all-round development of the farmers in the state, the State Government has brought all agricultural policies under its 5Ts and ‘Mo Sarkar’ programmes from December, 2019. To expedite the process ‘Mo Sarkar Desks’ have been set up at each district of Odisha,” said the Governor.

“Similarly, by expanding the ‘Millet Mission’ to 72 blocks of the state from 55 in the initial stage the government has profited tribal people largely,” he added.

During his speech, Prof Ganeshi Lal claimed that the State Government believes in people’s participation in administration and in this direction the programs like ‘5Ts’ and ‘Mo Sarkar’ are important enterprises.

The Odisha Government is relentlessly trying to take the state to the pinnacles of development and with this purpose has taken up a people-centric approach in designing every program since the year 2000.

In the year my government has set a target to irrigate 1.84 lakh hectare farmlands in the State. In addition, it has decided to introduce underground pipeline system for irrigation which would replace the traditional canal system for efficacy, said the Governor.

Apart from farmers, the government has remained watchful for the development of the members of low-income group and introduced the ‘KALIA’ scheme for this purpose. A goal has been fixed to include 50 lakh small and 25 lakh landless farmers’ families under this scheme in the coming days, further added the Governor.